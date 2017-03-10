Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 4:14 pm

'Harry Potter' Stars Rupert Grint & Bonnie Wright Reunite!

'Harry Potter' Stars Rupert Grint & Bonnie Wright Reunite!

Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright pose for a photo at the after party following the premiere of his Crackle series Snatch on Thursday (March 9) in Los Angeles.

The two actors starred as siblings Ron and Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter movies and seeing them together is too amazing!

Also in attendance at the premiere were Rupert‘s co-stars Dougray Scott (with wife Claire Forlani), Lucien Laviscount, Luke Pasqualino, Phoebe Dynevor, and Tamer Hassan.

Snatch, out now, is inspired by a real London heist where some low-key hustlers ended up stealing a highly valuable piece of gold. The group of criminals were thrust into the world of organised crime in which they meet gypsy fighters, international mobsters, and corrupt police officers.
Just Jared on Facebook
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 01
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 02
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 03
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 04
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 05
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 06
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 07
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 08
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 09
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 10
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 11
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 12
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 13
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 14
harry potter stars rupert grint bonnie wright reunite 15

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Bonnie Wright, Claire Forlani, Dougray Scott, Lucien Laviscount, Luke Pasqualino, Phoebe Dynevor, Rupert Grint, Tamer Hassan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here