'Harry Potter' Stars Rupert Grint & Bonnie Wright Reunite!

Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright pose for a photo at the after party following the premiere of his Crackle series Snatch on Thursday (March 9) in Los Angeles.

The two actors starred as siblings Ron and Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter movies and seeing them together is too amazing!

Also in attendance at the premiere were Rupert‘s co-stars Dougray Scott (with wife Claire Forlani), Lucien Laviscount, Luke Pasqualino, Phoebe Dynevor, and Tamer Hassan.

Snatch, out now, is inspired by a real London heist where some low-key hustlers ended up stealing a highly valuable piece of gold. The group of criminals were thrust into the world of organised crime in which they meet gypsy fighters, international mobsters, and corrupt police officers.