Harry Styles is Hard at Work on a Secret Project

Harry Styles has something exciting up his sleeve!

The 23-year-old entertainer was spotted on the set of, well, something, as documented by his hairdresser Lou Teasdale earlier this week.

“Werk 🎥,” Lou captioned the Instagram clip below, showing Harry dressed in all black while getting his powder touched up.

Harry was also reportedly seen leaving a London recording studio over the weekend, according to MTV UK.

Back in November, it was reported that Harry had some new music in the works with Bruno Mars and hitmaker Max Martin.

We can’t wait to see what Harry has in store!

ICYMI, see photos of Harry celebrating his birthday with friends in Malibu, Calif., last week.

A post shared by Lou Teasdale (@louteasdale) on Mar 4, 2017 at 3:00am PST

Pictured: Harry sporting a bandaged hand after having dinner with friends at Cotton’s Rhum Shack on Thursday (March 9) in London, England.