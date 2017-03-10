Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 3:30 am

Jaime King Surrounds Her Children with Powerful Voices

Jaime King Surrounds Her Children with Powerful Voices

Jaime King and her husband, director Kyle Newman, step out for breakfast together on Wednesday (March 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The former Hart of Dixie actress took to her Instagram account the next day to talk about how she spent International Women’s Day and how she makes sure to surround her kids with people who inspire her.

“We have chosen to surround our children with those that have powerful voices, that share the spirit, creative flow and raise this Earth higher,” Jaime said. “Thank you to all the feminists in this tribe both male and female. Thank you to my beautiful boys that love fluidly, openly, unrestrained. That is the consciousness of the children being born. Let us keep them safe so they let may show us what they have brought to change this planet. Clearly, they know magic we cannot possibly yet conceive.”

A post shared by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on

