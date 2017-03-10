John Cena Will Reprise Role in 'Daddy's Home' Sequel!

John Cena will officially be starring in the sequel for the movie Daddy’s Home!

The 39-year-old WWE wrestler and actor made a cameo appearance at the end of the first movie, which starred Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell.

Alessandra Ambrosio appeared as John‘s wife during the cameo, but it is not known if she will return yet.

In the sequel, “father and stepfather, Dusty (Wahlberg) and Brad (Ferrell), are now working together to give their kids a perfect Christmas. When Dusty’s Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s Dad (John Lithgow) arrive, their blended family conflicts rise to the surface. Cena’s character shifts the macho dynamics as Dusty faces the challenges of being a stepfather in the face of a more ripped rival,” according to Deadline.

John will be hosting the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards this weekend!