Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 12:54 pm

John Cena Will Reprise Role in 'Daddy's Home' Sequel!

John Cena Will Reprise Role in 'Daddy's Home' Sequel!

John Cena will officially be starring in the sequel for the movie Daddy’s Home!

The 39-year-old WWE wrestler and actor made a cameo appearance at the end of the first movie, which starred Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell.

Alessandra Ambrosio appeared as John‘s wife during the cameo, but it is not known if she will return yet.

In the sequel, “father and stepfather, Dusty (Wahlberg) and Brad (Ferrell), are now working together to give their kids a perfect Christmas. When Dusty’s Dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s Dad (John Lithgow) arrive, their blended family conflicts rise to the surface. Cena’s character shifts the macho dynamics as Dusty faces the challenges of being a stepfather in the face of a more ripped rival,” according to Deadline.

John will be hosting the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards this weekend!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Daddy's Home, John Cena, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here