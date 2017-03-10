Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 4:56 pm

John Goodman Has Best Time at Walk of Fame Ceremony, Reunites with 'The Dude' Jeff Bridges

It looks like no one had more fun at John Goodman‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony than the actor himself!

The 64-year-old actor received a star on the Walk of Fame on Friday (March 10) and he got right down on the ground to do some funny poses with his star.

John was joined at the event by his former The Big Lebowski star Jeff Bridges, who wore the famous The Dude sweater while giving a speech.

Emile Hirsch, who worked with John on Speed Racer, also showed support at the event.

