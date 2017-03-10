Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 8:00 am

Josh Gad Opens Up About His Character's Gay Moment in 'Beauty & the Beast'

Josh Gad Opens Up About His Character's Gay Moment in 'Beauty & the Beast'

Josh Gad is breaking his silence on his character’s gay moment in Beauty and the Beast.

The 36-year-old actor plays LeFou in the highly anticipated film, and it was recently revealed that his character will have an “exclusively gay moment” in the film, which has sparked a lot of outrage.

“What I would say is that this film is one of inclusiveness,” Josh told People mag. “It’s one that has something to offer everyone.”

At the end of the film, LeFou dances with another man, which Josh calls “subtle but incredibly effective.”

Also pictured inside: Josh Gad attending the Beauty and the Beast premiere in Sydney, Australia.
Photos: Disney
Posted to: Beauty and the Beast, Josh Gad

