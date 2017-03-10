Fri, 10 March 2017 at 2:22 pm

Kendall Jenner Reveals What She Would Steal from Kourtney Kardashian

Kendall Jenner is spilling on which of Kourtney Kardashian‘s possessions she would love to keep for herself!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her website and app to share that the first things she would take from her sister are actually not things.

“First up on my list are Kourtney‘s kids! 😉,” she wrote. “P, Mason and Reign are the cutest, and I love hanging with them. They do the funniest things. But, little kids are a handful and I may want to give them back at the end of the day, lol.”

Kourt has the best collection of thigh-high boots,” Kendall added. “I’m sure she wouldn’t mind if I ‘borrowed’ a few.”

Kendall has previously said she would want to steal Kylie Jenner‘s pups and and Kim Kardashian‘s Birkins.

Pictured: Kendall doing some shopping on Friday (March 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
