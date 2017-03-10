Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 6:36 pm

Khloe Kardashian Gives Some Tips For Sticking to Your Workout Routine

Khloe Kardashian Gives Some Tips For Sticking to Your Workout Routine

Khloe Kardashian is sharing some of her best workout tips!

The 32-year-old reality star, who has become quite the fitness fanatic, took to her official website to offer some tips to help fans stick to their workout plans.

“Never skip breakfast. You can’t drive a car with an empty tank!” Khloe said, adding, “Pack a go-bag. I have my workout must-haves ready at all times so I’m prepared to turn up—no matter what!”

Khloe also mentioned that a quick workout is okay when you’re short on time and that you should allow yourself to indulge every once in a while.

Khloe wrote, “Treat yourself. If you let yourself indulge from time to time, chances are you won’t say “f*ck it” to your entire diet. Sometimes you have to fall off to stay on!”

Pictured inside: Khloe heading out of a studio on Friday afternoon (March 10) in Westlake Village, Calif.

Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian shares her workout tips 01
khloe kardashian shares her workout tips 02
khloe kardashian shares her workout tips 03
khloe kardashian shares her workout tips 04
khloe kardashian shares her workout tips 05

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here