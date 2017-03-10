King Kong Statue Catches on Fire at Premiere in Vietnam

A large statue of King Kong at the premiere of Kong: Skull Island caught on fire during the premiere of the movie on Thursday (March 9) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The fire started after dancers performed a routine around a fire and one of the entertainers reportedly left behind a torch that ignited, according to AFP (via Huffington Post).

None of the film’s stars – including Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson – were at the event.

No injuries were reported and the fire was put out within 15 minutes.