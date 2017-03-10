Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 3:58 pm

King Kong Statue Catches on Fire at Premiere in Vietnam

King Kong Statue Catches on Fire at Premiere in Vietnam

A large statue of King Kong at the premiere of Kong: Skull Island caught on fire during the premiere of the movie on Thursday (March 9) in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The fire started after dancers performed a routine around a fire and one of the entertainers reportedly left behind a torch that ignited, according to AFP (via Huffington Post).

None of the film’s stars – including Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson – were at the event.

No injuries were reported and the fire was put out within 15 minutes.
Just Jared on Facebook
king kong statue catches on fire at premiere 01
king kong statue catches on fire at premiere 02

Photos: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Posted to: Kong: Skull Island

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here