Fri, 10 March 2017 at 2:08 pm

Kristen Stewart Is Disappointed Trump Didn't Respond to Her 'SNL' Monologue

Kristen Stewart is one of the first people that Donald Trump ever attacked on Twitter and now she is disappointed that he didn’t respond to her after finally sharing her thoughts on the infamous tweets.

The 26-year-old Personal Shopper actress commented on the tweets in her SNL monologue earlier this year and then she talked about it during her interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday (March 9) in New York City.

Kristen was asked if she ever talked to Trump about the tweets and she said, “I tried to. He didn’t respond. I did it publicly, and he didn’t publicly respond. I was kinda disappointed.”

Watch the full interview below!


Kristen Stewart Brushed Off Trump’s Eleven Tweets About Her

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Cotton On top and Brunello Cucinelli striped pants.
