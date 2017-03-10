Top Stories
Fri, 10 March 2017 at 5:47 pm

Lady Gaga Opens Up About the Born This Way Foundation

Lady Gaga Opens Up About the Born This Way Foundation

Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way Foundation started as a song but turned into so much more!

The 30-year-old recently opened up about her passion for helping others through the foundation and how it has transformed.

“The song ‘Born This Way’ was originally the catalyst for the Born This Way foundation and the whole idea was to empower young people to accept who they are, to feel proud of who they are no matter how different,” Gaga explained in a video.

Gaga continued to discuss how the foundation now aims to also spread kindness and bravery.

Check out all that Gaga had to say in the video below…

A post shared by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

Pictured inside: Lady Gaga making a stop at Starbucks on Friday (March 10) in Malibu, Calif.
