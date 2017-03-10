Top Stories
Fri, 10 March 2017 at 7:54 pm

Lakeith Stanfield & Xosha Roquemore Are Expecting Their First Child!

Lakeith Stanfield & Xosha Roquemore Are Expecting Their First Child!

Get Out star Lakeith Stanfield and Mindy Project actress Xosha Roquemore just announced they’re expecting their first child!

The couple shared the happy news on Xosha‘s Instagram on International Women’s Day (March 8) along with some adorable baby bump photos.

“I am WOMBMAN. #internationalwomensday,” Xosha captioned the photo.

Lakeith and Xosha sparked pregnancy rumors last month during the Sundance Film Festival when they stepped out on a red carpet and Xosha had a tiny bump!

According to E! News, the couple made their first public appearance in August 2015 but have been dating for even longer!

Congratulations to Lakeith and Xosha!

A post shared by @xoshroq on

