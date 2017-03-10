Malcolm Barrett Got Interrupted While Speaking at 'Timeless' Event By Kiss from Mom

Malcolm Barrett‘s mom made a surprise move while he was speaking on stage at an event!

The 37-year-old actor stepped out for the screening of NBC and Sony Pictures Television Series Timeless held at the Smithsonian National Museum Of American History on Thursday (March 9) in Washington, D.C.

He was joined by his Timeless co-stars Matt Lanter and Abigail Spencer.

“At the heart of this series is a bunch of humans who are going through superhuman experiences and they all grow in taking on these challenges together,” Malcolm said during the panel discussion after the screening.

That’s when Malcolm‘s mom headed right for the stage to give her son a kiss on the cheek!

“When you’re speaking at the Smithsonian And your mom, coming from NY, interrupts to give you a kiss on the cheek cause she still yo momma. #Timeless #historyfilmforum,” he captioned the photo below.

A post shared by Malcolm (@verbalberappin) on Mar 10, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

Click inside to see another photo Abigail shared from the trio’s visit…