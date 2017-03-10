Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 7:23 pm

Malcolm Barrett Got Interrupted While Speaking at 'Timeless' Event By Kiss from Mom

Malcolm Barrett Got Interrupted While Speaking at 'Timeless' Event By Kiss from Mom

Malcolm Barrett‘s mom made a surprise move while he was speaking on stage at an event!

The 37-year-old actor stepped out for the screening of NBC and Sony Pictures Television Series Timeless held at the Smithsonian National Museum Of American History on Thursday (March 9) in Washington, D.C.

He was joined by his Timeless co-stars Matt Lanter and Abigail Spencer.

“At the heart of this series is a bunch of humans who are going through superhuman experiences and they all grow in taking on these challenges together,” Malcolm said during the panel discussion after the screening.

That’s when Malcolm‘s mom headed right for the stage to give her son a kiss on the cheek!

“When you’re speaking at the Smithsonian And your mom, coming from NY, interrupts to give you a kiss on the cheek cause she still yo momma. #Timeless #historyfilmforum,” he captioned the photo below.

A post shared by Malcolm (@verbalberappin) on

Click inside to see another photo Abigail shared from the trio’s visit…

reunited and it feels so good. #washingtonmonument @nbctimeless @verbalberappin @mattlanter #timeless #timeteam

A post shared by Abigail Spencer (@abigailspencer) on

Just Jared on Facebook
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 01
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 02
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 03
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 04
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 05
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 06
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 07
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 08
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 09
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 10
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 11
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 12
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 13
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 14
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 15
malcolm barrett got interrupted while speaking at timeless event 16

Photos: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television
Posted to: Abigail Spencer, Malcolm Barrett, Matt Lanter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here