Fri, 10 March 2017 at 3:44 pm

Malia Obama Braves the Snow En Route to Her Internship

Malia Obama Braves the Snow En Route to Her Internship

Malia Obama isn’t missing her internship because of a snow day!

The 18-year-old daughter of former president Barack Obama was spotted rocking a cute furry jacket, gloves, and a scarf while heading in to tackle another day of work on a cold Friday (March 10) in New York City.

Malia is currently interning for movie producer Harvey Weinstein‘s company, where she has been reading through scripts to pass along to executives.

She has also been making sure to spend time with her family. Last month, Malia and her dad checked out the Broadway play The Price and even posed for some pics with the cast backstage.

After her gap year, Malia will be attending Harvard University.

