New Girl's Hannah Simone Was Once Mistaken for Kim Kardashian by the Paparazzi

Hannah Simone, best known for her role on Fox’s New Girl, is opening up about the time when the paparazzi once mistook her for Kim Kardashian!

The 36-year-old actress, who is hosting the new reality competition Kicking and Screaming, said the moment happened right after she moved to Los Angeles nine years ago.

“I remember when I first moved to L.A. [from Toronto] eight or nine years ago, I was coming out of a restaurant and I had my bangs and a high ponytail and Kim had just got cut bangs,” Hannah told TheWrap.

“I wasn’t on a show — nothing. And then all of sudden this herd of paparazzi was chasing me down a street screaming, ‘Kim!’ I didn’t know what was happening, I didn’t know who Kim was,” she said. “It wasn’t until a friend down the road yelled at me, ‘They think you’re Kim Kardashian!’ I was like — what the heck?”