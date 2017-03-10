Fri, 10 March 2017 at 1:25 pm

New Girl's Hannah Simone Was Once Mistaken for Kim Kardashian by the Paparazzi

New Girl's Hannah Simone Was Once Mistaken for Kim Kardashian by the Paparazzi

Hannah Simone, best known for her role on Fox’s New Girl, is opening up about the time when the paparazzi once mistook her for Kim Kardashian!

The 36-year-old actress, who is hosting the new reality competition Kicking and Screaming, said the moment happened right after she moved to Los Angeles nine years ago.

“I remember when I first moved to L.A. [from Toronto] eight or nine years ago, I was coming out of a restaurant and I had my bangs and a high ponytail and Kim had just got cut bangs,” Hannah told TheWrap.

“I wasn’t on a show — nothing. And then all of sudden this herd of paparazzi was chasing me down a street screaming, ‘Kim!’ I didn’t know what was happening, I didn’t know who Kim was,” she said. “It wasn’t until a friend down the road yelled at me, ‘They think you’re Kim Kardashian!’ I was like — what the heck?”
Just Jared on Facebook
hannah simone was once mistaken for kim kardashian 01
hannah simone was once mistaken for kim kardashian 02
hannah simone was once mistaken for kim kardashian 03
hannah simone was once mistaken for kim kardashian 04
hannah simone was once mistaken for kim kardashian 05

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Hannah Simone

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here