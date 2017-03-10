Nicki Minaj: 'Changed It' ft Lil Wayne - Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Nicki Minaj has dropped “Changed It” – her THIRD single in one night!

The 34-year-old rapper teamed up with Lil Wayne to come out with her next hit song.

In case you missed it, Nicki also dropped “No Frauds” – her response to Remy Ma‘s diss track – as well as “Regrets In Your Tears” tonight!

Earlier this week, Nicki stepped out in an extremely daring outfit as she attended the Haider Ackermann fashion show in Paris.

You can download “Changed It” on iTunes and listen to a clip of it below!

Check out the lyrics to “Changed It” inside…