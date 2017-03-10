Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Nicki Minaj: 'Regret In Your Tears' - Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Nicki Minaj is on fire tonight!

After releasing her diss track “No Frauds” to Remy Ma, the 34-year-old rapper has dropped another new hit song “Regret In Your Tears”!

Earlier this week, Nicki stepped out in an extremely daring outfit as she attended the Haider Ackermann fashion show in Paris.

You can download “Regret In Your Tears” on iTunes and listen to it below!

Check out the lyrics to Nicki Minaj’s “Regret In Your Tears” inside!
