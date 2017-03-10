Fri, 10 March 2017 at 12:05 am
Nicki Minaj: 'No Frauds' Stream & Lyrics - Listen to Her Respond to Remy Ma's Diss!
Nicki Minaj has dropped her new song “No Frauds” – and she’s firing back at Remy Ma.
After Remy dropped her diss track “Shelter” where she attacked the 34-year-old rapper, Nicki has teamed up with close friends Drake and Lil Wayne to release her response.
CHECK OUT: Remy Ma Disses Nicki Minaj on ‘Shether’ – Stream & Lyrics!
You can download “No Frauds” on iTunes and listen to a clip of it below!
Click inside to read the lyrics to “No Frauds…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: iTunes Posted to: Drake, First Listen, Lil' Wayne, Music, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma
Sponsored Links by ZergNet