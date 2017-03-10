Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 12:05 am

Nicki Minaj: 'No Frauds' Stream & Lyrics - Listen to Her Respond to Remy Ma's Diss!

Nicki Minaj has dropped her new song “No Frauds” – and she’s firing back at Remy Ma.

After Remy dropped her diss track “Shelter” where she attacked the 34-year-old rapper, Nicki has teamed up with close friends Drake and Lil Wayne to release her response.

CHECK OUT: Remy Ma Disses Nicki Minaj on ‘Shether’ – Stream & Lyrics!

You can download “No Frauds” on iTunes and listen to a clip of it below!

Click inside to read the lyrics to “No Frauds…
