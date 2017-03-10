Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 12:42 am

Pitbull, J Balvin, & Camila Cabello: 'Hey Ma' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Pitbull, J Balvin, & Camila Cabello: 'Hey Ma' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Pitbull and J Balvin‘s new song “Hey Ma (Spanish Version)” featuring Camila Cabello, which will be on the soundtrack for The Fate of the Furious, is out now!

The three stars have already filmed a music video for the hot new track and it will be released on Friday morning (March 10).

There is also an English version of the song, which will debut on April 14, the same day that the movie and album are released.

“Working with Pitbull and J Balvin was a huge honor,” Camila said in a statement. “I’m so excited to be a part of this incredible franchise, especially with it being filmed in my original home of Cuba.”

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the song…

