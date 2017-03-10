Pitbull, J Balvin, & Camila Cabello Team Up In 'Hey Ma' Music Video - Watch Here!

Pitbull, J Balvin, and Camila Cabello hit the streets of Cuba in the just released music video for their new collaborative song, “Hey Ma“!

The track is set to be featured on the soundtrack for The Fate of the Furious. There is also an English version of the song, which will debut on April 14, the same day that the movie and album are released.

“Working with Pitbull and J Balvin was a huge honor,” Camila said in a statement. “I’m so excited to be a part of this incredible franchise, especially with it being filmed in my original home of Cuba.”

The Fate of the Furious soundtrack will also feature appearances from Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy, Kehlani, Migos, Ty Dolla $ign, Travis Scott, and much more.



Pitbull, J Balvin & Camila Cabello – ‘Hey Ma’ (Spanish Version)