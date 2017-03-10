Fri, 10 March 2017 at 6:30 pm
Roman Polanski Might Finally Come Back to the U.S.
- The Oscar-winning director has not been to the U.S. in years due to his fugitive status in his child rape case, but he might be returning – TMZ
- Here’s what is next for the stars of The Vampire Diaries – Wetpaint
- Justin Bieber thinks everyone needs to just hug more – Just Jared Jr
- This video is just Hugh Jackman groaning and grunting – DListed
- Emily Ratajkowski looks so hot in her bikini – Hollywood Tuna
- An American Idol runner-up just made some controversial remarks – Towleroad
- Are Cole and Dylan Sprouse in a feud? – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN Posted to: Newsies, Roman Polanski
Sponsored Links by ZergNet