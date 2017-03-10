Top Stories
Fri, 10 March 2017 at 5:06 pm

Russell Wilson Gives Update on Ciara After Car Accident

Russell Wilson Gives Update on Ciara After Car Accident

Russell Wilson is speaking out after his pregnant wife Ciara was involved in a car accident on Friday afternoon (March 10).

The 31-year-old entertainer’s rep already confirmed to us that she “and the baby are doing well” and now Russell has filled in fans.

“Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! 🙏🏾😇😍👼🏽,” Russell tweeted.

Ciara was hit by a car on the passenger side of her vehicle after the other driver was illegally driving in the bus lane.
