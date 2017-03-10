Russell Wilson Gives Update on Ciara After Car Accident

Russell Wilson is speaking out after his pregnant wife Ciara was involved in a car accident on Friday afternoon (March 10).

The 31-year-old entertainer’s rep already confirmed to us that she “and the baby are doing well” and now Russell has filled in fans.

“Momma Wilson & Baby Wilson are feeling great! God is good! 🙏🏾😇😍👼🏽,” Russell tweeted.

Ciara was hit by a car on the passenger side of her vehicle after the other driver was illegally driving in the bus lane.