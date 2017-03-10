Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 11:49 pm

Ryan Gosling & Michael Fassbender Bring 'Song to Song' to SXSW

Ryan Gosling & Michael Fassbender Bring 'Song to Song' to SXSW

Ryan Gosling and Michael Fassbender looked so handsome at the premiere of their upcoming film Song to Song!

The actors were joined by their co-star Rooney Mara at premiere held during the 2016 SXSW Festival on Friday (March 10) in Austin, Texas.

The annual music and arts fest was the perfect backdrop for the premiere, as the film takes place in the city’s lively music scene.

The movie follows two couples whose lives become entangled as they chase success and grapple with love and betrayal.

Song to Song also stars Natalie Portman, who recently gave birth and did not attend the premiere.

The film hits theaters on March 17th.

Just Jared on Facebook
ryan gosling brings song to song to sxsw 01
ryan gosling brings song to song to sxsw 02
ryan gosling brings song to song to sxsw 03
ryan gosling brings song to song to sxsw 04
ryan gosling brings song to song to sxsw 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Michael Fassbender, Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here