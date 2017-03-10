Ryan Gosling & Michael Fassbender Bring 'Song to Song' to SXSW

Ryan Gosling and Michael Fassbender looked so handsome at the premiere of their upcoming film Song to Song!

The actors were joined by their co-star Rooney Mara at premiere held during the 2016 SXSW Festival on Friday (March 10) in Austin, Texas.

The annual music and arts fest was the perfect backdrop for the premiere, as the film takes place in the city’s lively music scene.

The movie follows two couples whose lives become entangled as they chase success and grapple with love and betrayal.

Song to Song also stars Natalie Portman, who recently gave birth and did not attend the premiere.

The film hits theaters on March 17th.