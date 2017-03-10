Fri, 10 March 2017 at 1:52 pm

Sally Field Celebrates Opening Night Of 'The Glass Menagerie' with Finn Wittrock!

Sally Field Celebrates Opening Night Of 'The Glass Menagerie' with Finn Wittrock!

Sally Field is back on Broadway in the revival of Tennessee WilliamsThe Glass Menagerie!

With direction by Tony winner Sam Gold, the 70-year-old actress joins two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris in the limited run scheduled through July 2.

“It’s an extraordinary piece of writing,” Sally told Vogue while attending the opening night party for The Glass Menagerie at Sardi’s Theatre district eatery on Thursday (March 9) in New York City. “It is one of the great American plays.”

“I thought I would never have the opportunity to bring it to New York,” Sally continued. “And then [director] Sam Gold did it in Amsterdam and wanted to bring it here, and really it was Scott Rudin putting the pieces together because Scott knew how much I wanted to do it and felt I would never have the opportunity, and he really is the magician behind it. This really wouldn’t have been done if Sam Gold hadn’t wanted to do it.”

For tickets to The Glass Menagerie, click here!
Just Jared on Facebook
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 01
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 02
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 03
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 04
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 05
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 06
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 07
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 08
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 09
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 10
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 11
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 12
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 13
sally field celebrates opening night of the glass menagerie with finn wittrock 14

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Broadway, Finn Wittrock, Joe Mantello, Madison Ferris, Sally Field, Sarah Roberts

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here