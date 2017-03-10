Sally Field Celebrates Opening Night Of 'The Glass Menagerie' with Finn Wittrock!

Sally Field is back on Broadway in the revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Glass Menagerie!

With direction by Tony winner Sam Gold, the 70-year-old actress joins two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris in the limited run scheduled through July 2.

“It’s an extraordinary piece of writing,” Sally told Vogue while attending the opening night party for The Glass Menagerie at Sardi’s Theatre district eatery on Thursday (March 9) in New York City. “It is one of the great American plays.”

“I thought I would never have the opportunity to bring it to New York,” Sally continued. “And then [director] Sam Gold did it in Amsterdam and wanted to bring it here, and really it was Scott Rudin putting the pieces together because Scott knew how much I wanted to do it and felt I would never have the opportunity, and he really is the magician behind it. This really wouldn’t have been done if Sam Gold hadn’t wanted to do it.”

