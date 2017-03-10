Sia & Pink Team Up On Stargate's 'Waterfall' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Two of music’s biggest divas have come together on a brand new song!

Sia and Pink join forces on Stargate‘s debut single “Waterfall,” co-written by Sia and produced alongside Diplo and Jr Blender.

Stargate are the production team – Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Eriksen – responsible for crafting some big hits — from Beyoncé‘s “Irreplaceable” to Rihanna‘s “Rude Boy,” “Only Girl (In The World)” and “Diamonds,” to Katy Perry‘s “Firework” to Selena Gomez‘s “Come & Get It” and “Same Old Love.”

“Waterfall” is also available on iTunes and Spotify!



Stargate – ‘Waterfall’ (feat. P!nk & Sia)

