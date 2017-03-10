Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Stephen Amell has been looking forward to taking a stab at the American Ninja Warrior obstacle course for years now and he finally got his chance during the show’s celebrity challenge!

The 35-year-old Arrow actor completed the challenge during filming on Thursday (March 9) in Hollywood.

Zachary Levi and Derek Theler were both in the crowd to check out the show and they shared clips on their social media pages.

“Wow. @StephenAmell is the real deal,” host Matt Iseman tweeted after the taping to which Stephen replied, “I can’t feel my arms.”