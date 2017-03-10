Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 12:40 pm

Taylor Swift Fan Arrested for Stalking at Her NYC Apartment

  • Read about the crazy things a Taylor Swift fan did outside of her apartment in New York – TMZ
  • Characters from The Vampire Diaries could appear on The Originals after the finale – Just Jared Jr
  • Here are all of the rumors about The Vampire Diaries through the years – Gossip Cop
  • Nicki Minaj has responded to Remy Ma‘s diss track – Lainey Gossip
  • Nine things you won’t believe happened to the Buffy cast after the show ended – TooFab
  • meet the teenager who might make political history in Georgia – MTV
  • Tom Hiddleston proves yet again that he’s the perfect choice for James Bond – Popsugar
  • Timeflies just released the video for their new song “Gravity” and you can watch it below! Make sure to grab the song on iTunes now.
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
