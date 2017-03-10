'The Belko Experiment' Gets Bloody New Character Posters

Tony Goldwyn is covered in blood in a new character poster for his upcoming horror-thriller film The Belko Experiment.

Also getting their own posters are John Gallagher Jr., Adria Arjona, Michael Rooker, and John C. McGinley.

Here is the synopsis: In a twisted social experiment, a group of 80 Americans are locked in their high-rise corporate office in Bogata, Colombia and ordered by an unknown voice coming from the company’s intercom system to participate in a deadly game of kill or be killed.

The Belko Experiment hits theaters on March 17. If you haven’t seen the trailer for the film yet, you can check it out below. Make sure to beware of graphic violence though as it’s an extremely bloody and scary trailer!