Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 9:50 pm

'The Vampire Diaries' Series Finale - Which Character Died?

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

One of the core characters was just killed off in the final episode of The Vampire Diaries.

We were warned it was coming, but that certainly didn’t lessen the sting.

In case you missed it, be sure to check out our interview with executive producer Julie Plec to get more insight into how the decision was made.

Click inside to see which character was killed off The Vampire Diaries…

Stefan sacrificed himself for Damon, and gave Damon the cure so he could be with Elena. He reunited with best friend Lexi in the afterlife. Caroline went on to open a school and got a very charitable donation – from Klaus!
