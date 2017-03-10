The Weeknd Debuts 'I Feel It Coming' Music Video feat Daft Punk - Watch Here!

Top Stories
The Weeknd has officially dropped the music video for his hit song “I Feel It Coming”!

The 27-year-old entertainer teamed up with Daft Punk to release the video for his song off of his new album Starboy.

Over the past few weeks, The Weeknd has been busy traveling the world with new girlfriend Selena Gomez.


The Weeknd also recently performed the song on stage at the 2017 Grammys.

Watch the music video below!


The Weeknd – I Feel It Coming ft. Daft Punk
