Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 5:48 pm

Tom Hiddleston & Brie Larson Support 'Kong' Co-Star John Goodman at Walk of Fame!

Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson step out to support their Kong: Skull Island co-star John Goodman at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Friday (March 10) in Hollywood.

The stars are celebrating the release of their new movie today by helping John reveal his star!

Kong kicked off with $3.7 million from Thursday night previews and it looks like the film will gross around $47 million for its opening weekend, according to Variety.

Tom was on Jimmy Kimmel Live the night before and talked about the new movie. Watch the interview below!


Tom Hiddleston on Kong: Skull Island

FYI: Brie is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Maya Brenner earrings, and an Irit Designs ring.
