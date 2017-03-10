Tom Hiddleston & Brie Larson Support 'Kong' Co-Star John Goodman at Walk of Fame!

Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson step out to support their Kong: Skull Island co-star John Goodman at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Friday (March 10) in Hollywood.

The stars are celebrating the release of their new movie today by helping John reveal his star!

Kong kicked off with $3.7 million from Thursday night previews and it looks like the film will gross around $47 million for its opening weekend, according to Variety.

Tom was on Jimmy Kimmel Live the night before and talked about the new movie. Watch the interview below!



Tom Hiddleston on Kong: Skull Island

