Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 2:15 am

Tom Hiddleston Looks Handsome in a Suit While Out in L.A.

Tom Hiddleston looks super hot in suit!

The 36-year-old actor rocked shades and a black suit as he made his way to a TV appearance on Thursday (March 9) in Los Angeles.

Tom has been busy traveling the world as he promotes his upcoming film Kong: Skull Island. The night before, Tom and co-star Brie Larson attended the Hollywood premiere of the new film.

Kong: Skull Island is set to hit theaters this Friday (March 10)!

