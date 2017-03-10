Tom Hiddleston Looks Handsome in a Suit While Out in L.A.

Tom Hiddleston looks super hot in suit!

The 36-year-old actor rocked shades and a black suit as he made his way to a TV appearance on Thursday (March 9) in Los Angeles.

Tom has been busy traveling the world as he promotes his upcoming film Kong: Skull Island. The night before, Tom and co-star Brie Larson attended the Hollywood premiere of the new film.

Kong: Skull Island is set to hit theaters this Friday (March 10)!

