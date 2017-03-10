Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Fri, 10 March 2017 at 5:19 pm

Victoria Beckham Shares Her One Regret from Her Spice Girls Days (Video)

Victoria Beckham Shares Her One Regret from Her Spice Girls Days (Video)

Victoria Beckham wishes she had done only one thing differently from her time in the Spice Girls.

The 42-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer recently revealed that she and her former pop group members didn’t get to see much of the world with their busy schedules.

“That’s the one thing that I wish I’d done more of when I was younger and I was with the Spice Girls,” Victoria said in a recent ad campaign for British Airways. “We traveled so much, but I didn’t get out, I didn’t see enough. So that’s what I’m really trying to do more of as I get older.”

Victoria is definitely checking some sightseeing off of her to-do list these days!

She and her 18-year-old son Brooklyn were spotted arriving by Eurostar in Paris, France, from London, England, on Friday (March 10). She was also seen leaving the Hotel Ritz, dining at Restaurant Kunitoraya and shopping at Palais Royal that same day.

Watch the ad campaign below!


Victoria Beckham on Travel, Family and 2017

10+ pictures inside of Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham during their Paris trip…

Just Jared on Facebook
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 01
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 02
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 03
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 04
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 05
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 06
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 07
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 08
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 09
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 10
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 11
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 12
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 13
victoria beckham shares her one regret from her spice girls days3 14

Credit: Instagram; Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline, FameFlynet Pictures
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her boyfriend Jeff Magid enjoy some fun in the sun - TMZ
  • Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested - Gossip Cop
  • You can audition to be a part of the new live-action Aladdin film - Just Jared Jr
  • Total Divas star Brie Bella has the cutest name picked out for her daughter - Wetpaint
  • Get the latest scoop on Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez's hot new relationship - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Arnold Schwarzenegger running for Senate? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here