Victoria Beckham Shares Her One Regret from Her Spice Girls Days (Video)

Victoria Beckham wishes she had done only one thing differently from her time in the Spice Girls.

The 42-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer recently revealed that she and her former pop group members didn’t get to see much of the world with their busy schedules.

“That’s the one thing that I wish I’d done more of when I was younger and I was with the Spice Girls,” Victoria said in a recent ad campaign for British Airways. “We traveled so much, but I didn’t get out, I didn’t see enough. So that’s what I’m really trying to do more of as I get older.”

Victoria is definitely checking some sightseeing off of her to-do list these days!

She and her 18-year-old son Brooklyn were spotted arriving by Eurostar in Paris, France, from London, England, on Friday (March 10). She was also seen leaving the Hotel Ritz, dining at Restaurant Kunitoraya and shopping at Palais Royal that same day.

Watch the ad campaign below!



Victoria Beckham on Travel, Family and 2017

10+ pictures inside of Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham during their Paris trip…