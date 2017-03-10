Will Smith Goes Bungee Jumping - Watch the Awesome Video!

Will Smith got to fulfill one of his biggest dreams and go bungee jumping at Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World!

The 48-year-old actor had a video camera in his hand for the whole jump to record everything from his perspective and the footage was just released on TMZ.

“Bungee jump Victoria Falls. I’ve been wanting to do this for almost like 20 years,” Will says as he is hanging upside down after the jump. Watch below!