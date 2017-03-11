Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

It appears that Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas might be leaving Once Upon a Time at the end of the current sixth season and the show itself could be getting a reboot for season seven.

Deals for all actors on the ABC fantasy series are up at the end of the season and Ginnifer and Josh, who are married with children in real life, reportedly are planning on this being their last year on the show, according to Deadline.

ABC Studios is looking at rebooting Once Upon a Time with original cast members Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle, and Colin O’Donoghue as the focus.

“Regardless of what we decide to do at the end of this season, I think (the show’s creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis) think they would put a little bit of a bow here, and then there is a next piece that comes after that,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in January while hinting at the reboot. “There will be a little bit of closure in this particular narrative.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK about a reboot of Once Upon a Time?