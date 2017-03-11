Top Stories
Are Ginnifer Goodwin &amp; Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless for Hottest Workout Video Ever!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless for Hottest Workout Video Ever!

'The Vampire Diaries' Series Finale - Which Character Died?

'The Vampire Diaries' Series Finale - Which Character Died?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 11:28 am

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless for Hottest Workout Video Ever!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless for Hottest Workout Video Ever!

If you think Chris Hemsworth is hot, good luck watching this video of his shirtless workout without drooling all over your screen!

The 33-year-old actor lost his shirt while pumping iron at the gym with his trainer Luke Zocchi. The video shows him doing all sorts of exercises.

“Gettin it done with the worlds best trainer @zocobodypro,” Chris captioned the video on his Instagram account. “For the best training advice, nutrition advice of just how to be a flat out legend check out his website www.zocobodypro.com.”

Chris sure is a great friend to plug Luke‘s website to his fans!
Just Jared on Facebook
chris hemsworth goes shirtless for hottest workout video ever 01
chris hemsworth goes shirtless for hottest workout video ever 02
chris hemsworth goes shirtless for hottest workout video ever 03
chris hemsworth goes shirtless for hottest workout video ever 04
chris hemsworth goes shirtless for hottest workout video ever 05
chris hemsworth goes shirtless for hottest workout video ever 06
chris hemsworth goes shirtless for hottest workout video ever 07
chris hemsworth goes shirtless for hottest workout video ever 08
chris hemsworth goes shirtless for hottest workout video ever 09
chris hemsworth goes shirtless for hottest workout video ever 10
chris hemsworth goes shirtless for hottest workout video ever 11
chris hemsworth goes shirtless for hottest workout video ever 12
chris hemsworth goes shirtless for hottest workout video ever 13

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Luke Zocchi, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker had been reaching out to her for years - TMZ
  • Kristen Stewart's buzz cut is only temporary - Gossip Cop
  • We're loving Malia Obama's street style! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what's next for The Vampire Diaries cast - Wetpaint
  • See the live action The Little Mermaid trailer - Lainey Gossip
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out about those Donald Trump tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Hyejeong

    Chris is freaking gorgeous.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here