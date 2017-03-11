Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard's Reaction to 'Get Out' is the Best!

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard watched the new movie Get Out with their Jurassic World 2 team and their reaction to the scares in the film are the best!

Daniella Pineda, who is appearing in the sequel, tweeted out a boomerang video of the cast’s reaction to the movie and you just have to see their faces.

“#jurassicworld2 Family Movie Night! “Get Out”–insane. Amazing job @JordanPeele and @UniversalPics š±,” Bryce captioned a photo of them all in the private screening room.

“#getout NOW!!!! Like GET OUT AND SEE THIS F–KING MOVIE ALREADY,” Daniella said.

Also in attendance at the screening were director J.A. Bayona, actor Justice Smith, and screenwriter Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World.

Watch the video of the reactions below!