Sat, 11 March 2017 at 3:00 pm
Criss Angel Rushed to ER After Stunt Goes Wrong
- Criss Angel was performing his show in Las Vegas when his stunt went wrong and the show was canceled – TMZ
- Popular parent blogger announces she’s getting a divorce because her husband is gay – Wetpaint
- Paul Wesley reveals what he really thought of The Vampire Diaries series finale – Just Jared Jr
- This trailer for The Little Mermaid is not what you thought it would be – Lainey Gossip
- Looking back at Buffy the Vampire Slayer twenty years later – The Hollywood Reporter
