Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Michael Fassbender Blessed Us All By Wearing This Tight Shirt!

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 3:00 pm

Criss Angel Rushed to ER After Stunt Goes Wrong

  • Criss Angel was performing his show in Las Vegas when his stunt went wrong and the show was canceled – TMZ
  • Popular parent blogger announces she’s getting a divorce because her husband is gay – Wetpaint
  • Paul Wesley reveals what he really thought of The Vampire Diaries series finale – Just Jared Jr
  • This trailer for The Little Mermaid is not what you thought it would be – Lainey Gossip
  • Looking back at Buffy the Vampire Slayer twenty years later – The Hollywood Reporter
  • Taylor Swift's stalker had been reaching out to her for years - TMZ
  • Kristen Stewart's buzz cut is only temporary - Gossip Cop
  • We're loving Malia Obama's street style! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what's next for The Vampire Diaries cast - Wetpaint
  • See the live action The Little Mermaid trailer - Lainey Gossip
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out about those Donald Trump tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
