Sat, 11 March 2017 at 8:44 pm

Demi Lovato Was Slimed at the KCAs 2017!

Demi Lovato Was Slimed at the KCAs 2017!

Demi Lovato went for a lovely natural look at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer walked the orange carpet just before getting up on stage to present an award.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Demi Lovato

But just as she did, Demi was hit with a major amount of green slime!

Speaking of that signature neon green slime, do you know what it’s actually made of? JustJaredJr.com broke it down, and you’ll be surprised to hear what the ingredients really are.
Photos: Getty
