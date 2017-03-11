Ellen DeGeneres Wins Three Awards at KCAs 2017, Has Crowd Recite Oath to Be in Her Squad

Ellen DeGeneres took home not one, but THREE different awards at the Kids’ Choice Awards!

The 59-year-old comedian totally killed her speech (obviously) at the event held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

After Gwen Stefani presented her with the awards for Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie, Favorite Animated Movie, and #Squad – all for her work as the voice of Dory in Finding Dory – Ellen addressed the crowd.

“It means the most to me that you would want to be in my squad,” she said. “That, to me, is the biggest compliment that I would win #Squad. So here’s what I would like to do because I would like for you to be in my squad. I would like everyone to take an oath so that you can be in my squad. Raise your left hand. No, I’m sorry. Raise your right hand. Raise them both. And just repeat after me…”

“I am good enough just as I am,” Ellen recited. “I am supposed to be unique and different. I’m not supposed to be like everyone else. I promise to be kind to people. I promise to brush my teeth every day and floss. And watch the Ellen show every single day.”

“I love you all,” she finished. “You’re in my squad!”