Emma Watson Explains Why She Didn't Star in 'La La Land'

It’s no secret that Emma Watson was in the running to play the female lead in the Oscar-winning film La La Land and now she’s opening up about why she couldn’t take the role, which went to Emma Stone.

The 26-year-old actress was already committed to star in Beauty and the Beast and was not able to fit La La Land into her schedule with all the training she had to do to play Belle.

“It’s one of these frustrating things where sort of names get attached to projects very early on as a way to kind of build anticipation or excitement for something that’s coming before anything is really actually agreed or set in stone,” Emma told EW during a SiriusXM Town Hall.

“I knew I had horse training, I knew I had dancing, I knew I had three months of singing ahead of me, and I knew I had to be in London to really do that,” Emma added. “And this wasn’t a movie I could just kind of parachute into. I knew I had to do the work, and I had to be where I had to be. So scheduling conflict-wise, it just didn’t work out.”

Emma also revealed that she’s happy that musicals are having a resurgence again.

“I’m so thrilled that musicals are so celebrated at the moment!” she said. “They seem to be back in the zeitgeist and people are kind of celebrating and loving music and singing and dancing again. I thought [La La Land] was wonderful. It’s lovely.”