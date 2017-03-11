Eva Mendes Is Supporting Ryan Gosling at SXSW Festival!

It appears that Eva Mendes is supporting her longtime partner Ryan Gosling at the 2017 SXSW Festival in Austin, Tex., where his new movie Song to Song just premiered!

The 43-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share a photo of the Paramount Theatre, where the premiere happened on Friday night. See some photos of Ryan on the carpet in the gallery.

Eva didn’t walk the red carpet at the event and she recently opened up about why she doesn’t like stepping out in the public eye that much anymore.