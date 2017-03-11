Top Stories
Are Ginnifer Goodwin &amp; Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless for Hottest Workout Video Ever!

Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless for Hottest Workout Video Ever!

'The Vampire Diaries' Series Finale - Which Character Died?

'The Vampire Diaries' Series Finale - Which Character Died?

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 11:09 am

Eva Mendes Is Supporting Ryan Gosling at SXSW Festival!

Eva Mendes Is Supporting Ryan Gosling at SXSW Festival!

It appears that Eva Mendes is supporting her longtime partner Ryan Gosling at the 2017 SXSW Festival in Austin, Tex., where his new movie Song to Song just premiered!

The 43-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share a photo of the Paramount Theatre, where the premiere happened on Friday night. See some photos of Ryan on the carpet in the gallery.

Eva didn’t walk the red carpet at the event and she recently opened up about why she doesn’t like stepping out in the public eye that much anymore.

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on

Just Jared on Facebook
eva mendes is supporting ryan gosling at sxsw festival 01
eva mendes is supporting ryan gosling at sxsw festival 02
eva mendes is supporting ryan gosling at sxsw festival 03
eva mendes is supporting ryan gosling at sxsw festival 04
eva mendes is supporting ryan gosling at sxsw festival 05

Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 SXSW Festival, Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker had been reaching out to her for years - TMZ
  • Kristen Stewart's buzz cut is only temporary - Gossip Cop
  • We're loving Malia Obama's street style! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what's next for The Vampire Diaries cast - Wetpaint
  • See the live action The Little Mermaid trailer - Lainey Gossip
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out about those Donald Trump tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
  • LolaLola

    I think it’s very weird that she doesn’t accompany Ryan to anything related to his career.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here