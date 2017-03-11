Frank Ocean: 'Chanel' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Frank Ocean surprised his fans on Friday night (March 10) by releasing his new song “Chanel.”

The song dropped during the second episode of the 29-year-old singer’s Beats 1 radio show Blonded.

“I got new money / And it’s all cash / I got new bags / And they all collabs / I rubber band thousand dollar Delta gift cards,” Frank sings on the song.

You can stream “Chanel” below via Spotify or download it on all digital music providers like iTunes.

This is the first new solo release from Frank since his dual albums Blonde and Endless were released back in August.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…