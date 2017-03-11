Top Stories
Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 8:45 pm

'Fuller House' Stars John Stamos & Candace Cameron Bure Reunite at KCAs 2017

'Fuller House' Stars John Stamos & Candace Cameron Bure Reunite at KCAs 2017

Candace Cameron Bure looks pretty in a polka dot romper as she arrives at the Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actress was joined at the awards show by her Fuller House co-stars Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and John Stamos – who is now rocking a full beard!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Candace Cameron Bure

Fuller House is nominated tonight for Favorite TV Show!

Candace is also set to present at the awards show tonight.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, John Stamos, Kids' Choice Awards

