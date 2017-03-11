'Fuller House' Stars John Stamos & Candace Cameron Bure Reunite at KCAs 2017

Candace Cameron Bure looks pretty in a polka dot romper as she arrives at the Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actress was joined at the awards show by her Fuller House co-stars Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and John Stamos – who is now rocking a full beard!

Fuller House is nominated tonight for Favorite TV Show!

Candace is also set to present at the awards show tonight.