Gal Gadot Trains with Robin Wright in New 'Wonder Woman' Trailer - Watch Now!

Gal Gadot is shows off her intense training in the new Wonder Woman trailer!

In the newly released trailer, we see a young Diana of Themyscira (aka Wonder Woman) train with her aunt played by Robin Wright and learn of powerful skills.

Gal also travels with her on-screen love interest Chris Pine to London where she suits up to save the day!

Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2.

Watch the new trailer below!