Gal Gadot Trains with Robin Wright in New 'Wonder Woman' Trailer - Watch Now!
Gal Gadot is shows off her intense training in the new Wonder Woman trailer!
In the newly released trailer, we see a young Diana of Themyscira (aka Wonder Woman) train with her aunt played by Robin Wright and learn of powerful skills.
Gal also travels with her on-screen love interest Chris Pine to London where she suits up to save the day!
Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2.
Watch the new trailer below!
✨Welcome to Themyscria. I am proud to present the NEW trailer for #WonderWoman! ✨ pic.twitter.com/7q7SQ80ut1
— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 12, 2017