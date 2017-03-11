Top Stories
Sat, 11 March 2017 at 9:49 pm

Gal Gadot Trains with Robin Wright in New 'Wonder Woman' Trailer - Watch Now!

Gal Gadot Trains with Robin Wright in New 'Wonder Woman' Trailer - Watch Now!

Gal Gadot is shows off her intense training in the new Wonder Woman trailer!

In the newly released trailer, we see a young Diana of Themyscira (aka Wonder Woman) train with her aunt played by Robin Wright and learn of powerful skills.

CHECK OUT: Gal Gadot Takes a Knee for New Wonder Woman Poster!

Gal also travels with her on-screen love interest Chris Pine to London where she suits up to save the day!

Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2.

Watch the new trailer below!
Photos: DC
