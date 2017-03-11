Top Stories
Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Michael Fassbender Blessed Us All By Wearing This Tight Shirt!

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 1:56 pm

Giancarlo Esposito's Gus Fring Appears in New 'Better Call Saul' Promo!

Giancarlo Esposito's Gus Fring Appears in New 'Better Call Saul' Promo!

Giancarlo Esposito is returning to his iconic role of Gus Fring for AMC’s Better Call Saul and the first footage of his appearance in the new episodes was just released!

The third season of the hit Breaking Bad spin-off series will be premiering on April 10.

Giancarlo spoke to Vulture about why his initial reaction to doing the spin-off was “no.”

“It took time; a lot of time. It’s like when you make a really good soufflé. You know what I mean? It’s very, very difficult to have it rise without falling and also have it be remarkable. So for me to try to re-create that soufflé without it falling was almost impossible,” he said.

Watch the new trailer below.
Photos: AMC
