Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 7:27 pm

Gwen Stefani Rocks Thigh-High Boots to the Kids' Choice Awards!

Gwen Stefani Rocks Thigh-High Boots to the Kids' Choice Awards!

Gwen Stefani strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old singer and The Voice judge rocked black shirt embroidered with some cool patches over silver shorts while wearing thigh-high black boots.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

Gwen is set to present tonight at the KCAs, while The Voice is nominated for Favorite Reality Show.

FYI: Gwen is wearing a Libertine jacket, Wanda Inylon shorts, and Cadadei boots.

10+ pictures inside of Gwen Stefani arriving at the KCAs
Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, Gwen Stefani, Kids' Choice Awards

