Top Stories
Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Miley Cyrus in White Dress Photo Is Sparking Marriage Rumors

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Stephen Amell Completes 'American Ninja Warrior' Course! (Video)

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Adele Defends Justin Bieber After Her Audience Boos Him

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Actor Playing Michael Jackson in New Tribute Film Looks Just Like Him!

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 5:20 am

Hayden Christensen Chats With a Fan While Out With Friends

Hayden Christensen Chats With a Fan While Out With Friends

Hayden Christensen made the day of a lucky fan!

The 35-year-old actor was spotted heading out of a restaurant with a friend on Thursday afternoon (March 9) in Studio City, Calif.

Before jumping in his car, Hayden was all smiles as he stopped to chat with a fan.

Although Hayden has been laying low with his longtime love Rachel Bilson and their two-year-old daughter Briar Rose, he has two movies coming out this year!

Both of his films Numb, at the Edge of the End and First Kill are set to hit theaters at some point in 2017.

We can’t wait to see more of Hayden!
Just Jared on Facebook
hayden christensen meets with a fan 01
hayden christensen meets with a fan 02
hayden christensen meets with a fan 03

Photos: AKM/GSI
Posted to: Hayden Christensen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker had been reaching out to her for years - TMZ
  • Kristen Stewart's buzz cut is only temporary - Gossip Cop
  • We're loving Malia Obama's street style! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what's next for The Vampire Diaries cast - Wetpaint
  • See the live action The Little Mermaid trailer - Lainey Gossip
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out about those Donald Trump tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here