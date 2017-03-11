Top Stories
Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Joshua Jackson Kisses Mystery Woman During Romantic Dinner

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn &amp; His Ex

Victoria Beckham Visits the Louvre with Brooklyn & His Ex

Are Ginnifer Goodwin &amp; Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Are Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Leaving 'Once Upon a Time'?

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Johnny Manziel Is Engaged - See His Girlfriend's Ring

Sat, 11 March 2017 at 8:11 pm

Heidi Klum Looks Pretty in Orange at the Kids' Choice Awards

Heidi Klum Looks Pretty in Orange at the Kids' Choice Awards

Heidi Klum stuns while arriving at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old model and America’s Got Talent judge showed off some skin in a orange, black, and white dress for the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

Heidi is set to present tonight at the KCAs.

Earlier this week, Heidi was spotted arriving on set of the upcoming Ocean’s Eight film, where she’ll be making a cameo alongside Kim Kardashian.
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum looks pretty in orange at kcas 01
heidi klum looks pretty in orange at kcas 02
heidi klum looks pretty in orange at kcas 03
heidi klum looks pretty in orange at kcas 04
heidi klum looks pretty in orange at kcas 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, Heidi Klum, Kids' Choice Awards

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Taylor Swift's stalker had been reaching out to her for years - TMZ
  • Kristen Stewart's buzz cut is only temporary - Gossip Cop
  • We're loving Malia Obama's street style! - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's what's next for The Vampire Diaries cast - Wetpaint
  • See the live action The Little Mermaid trailer - Lainey Gossip
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger is speaking out about those Donald Trump tweets - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here