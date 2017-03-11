Heidi Klum Looks Pretty in Orange at the Kids' Choice Awards

Heidi Klum stuns while arriving at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards held at USC Galen Center on Saturday (March 11) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old model and America’s Got Talent judge showed off some skin in a orange, black, and white dress for the awards show.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

Heidi is set to present tonight at the KCAs.

Earlier this week, Heidi was spotted arriving on set of the upcoming Ocean’s Eight film, where she’ll be making a cameo alongside Kim Kardashian.