Sat, 11 March 2017 at 12:46 am

Jaime King Set to Star in 'Escape Plan 2' With 50 Cent

Jaime King has a new film in the works and her co-star is 50 Cent!

The Hart of Dixie actress and the rapper are set to star in the upcoming Escape Plan 2, according to Deadline.

50 Cent is set to reprise his role from the original film, which starred Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, while Jaime will play Abigail Ross.

Ex-MMA fighter Dave Bautista is also rumored to be joining the cast.

While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, Steven C. Miller will direct and writer Miles Chapman will be returning to pen the script.

Photos: WENN
